Israel UN Envoy's Shocking Claim: Many UNRWA Workers In Gaza Are Hamas Members (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, criticized the UN Security Council for its failure to condemn the October 7 Hamas terror attacks and the killing of unarmed civilians. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in West Asia, Erdan drew parallels to the Kristallnacht Holocaust of 1938, highlighting the lack of condemnation for Hamas's actions.

He emphasized the significance of October 7, comparing it to the traumatic events of Kristallnacht, where Jewish communities in Germany and Austria faced violent persecution.

Erdan expressed disappointment that, despite the passage of 34 days, the Council had not condemned Hamas's planned massacre of Israeli civilians. He called attention to the footage captured by Hamas terrorists themselves during the attacks on October 7, inviting the UNSC to view it and better understand the challenges Israel faces in defending itself.

The Israeli envoy accused Hamas of turning every inch of Gaza into a "terror trap" over the past 16 years, using civilians, including medical workers, doctors, and patients, as human shields. Erdan informed the Council of Israel's efforts to minimize civilian casualties during the ongoing ground operations, including urging civilians to temporarily evacuate northern Gaza.

He stressed the importance of focusing on the true situation on the ground, cautioning that the information received from Gaza often comes from Hamas rather than impartial UN employees. Erdan expressed deep concern for the well-being of civilians in Gaza and emphasized Israel's commitment to monitoring the situation at hospitals and ensuring the safety of those in need of life-saving care and shelter.

