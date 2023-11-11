L2E -Empuraan: First Look Poster Of Mohanlal-Prithviraj Starrer Out; Read

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Empuraan is a film that Malayali moviegoers have been waiting for since its announcement. Serving as the sequel to Prithviraj's successful directorial debut "Lucifer," the film garnered attention and continued development despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting of the film started on October 5. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster on their social media by stating, " Presenting the much awaited 1st look of #L2E – Empuraan

Emupraan is back, The saga continues with a whole new level of power play!







Meanwhile, the makers of L2E-Empuraan dropped the launch video on Saturday, September 30. The film is the sequel to the movie Lucifer, which was released in 2019.

The film Lucifer, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj and stars Mohanlal in the lead role. It boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Saniya Iyappan, Sai Kumar, John Vijay, Sachin Khedekar, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Fazil, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Nyla Usha. The film's music was composed by Deepak Dev, and the cinematography was handled by Sujith Vaassudev.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Barroz'. The movie will hit theatres on 28 March 2024. The fantasy film, which was written by Jijo Punnoose, who is well-known for penning the iconic movie "My Dear Kuttichathan/Chhota Chetan," is based on his novel titled "Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure." The movie also features Guru Somasundaram, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, and Kallirroi Tziafeta. Additionally, Mohanlal himself plays the lead role of the lead character in the film.

This movie is the directorial debut of actor Mohanlal. The movie is being dubbed in 16 languages, which enables it to deconstruct the language barriers that block the worldwide audience from enjoying the film. The multilingual appeal of the movie can thus be confirmed.