ODI World Cup 2023: England Crush Pakistan By 93 Runs To End Forgettable Campaign On A Winning Note

In their final game of the ODI World Cup 2023, England secured a commanding win over Pakistan, triumphing by 93 runs at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. The victory allowed England to finish the tournament on a positive note after what was an otherwise forgettable campaign.

England showcased a formidable batting performance in their last game of the tournament, posting a competitive total of 337 for nine. This substantial score proved challenging for Pakistan as they strived to chase down the target.

Facing England's bowling attack, Pakistan encountered difficulties in their pursuit, managing to reach only 244 runs in 43.3 overs. The English bowlers effectively curtailed Pakistan's batting efforts, securing a comprehensive win.

Agha Salman stood out as the lone performer in the Pakistani batting lineup, scoring a half-century with 51 runs off 45 balls. Despite his individual effort, the overall team performance fell short of England's dominant display.

In what marked his final appearance in England colors, David Willey made a significant impact by claiming two early wickets at the start of Pakistan's chase. His bowling performance, recording figures of 3/56, played a crucial role in putting Pakistan on the back foot from the outset.

Despite the challenges faced by Pakistan in their pursuit, a 53-run partnership for the last wicket between Haris Rauf (35 off 23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (16 off 14) provided a brief resistance. However, this collaboration only served to delay the inevitable outcome of the match.

Batting first, England set a strong foundation with Jonny Bairstow (31) and Dawid Malan (59), who collectively added 82 runs for the first wicket. The innings gained further momentum as star all-rounder Ben Stokes unleashed a powerful display, smashing 84 runs off 76 balls with 11 fours and two sixes. Joe Root's contribution of a well-compiled 60 runs in 72 balls added to England's batting prowess.

The partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root emerged as a pivotal force, stitching together an impressive 132 runs for the third wicket. This commanding collaboration powered the defending champions, who were set to return home after this game, ensuring a memorable conclusion to their World Cup journey.

In the bowling department for Pakistan, Haris Rauf emerged as a standout performer, claiming three wickets for 64 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim also made contributions, each taking two wickets apiece, but England's robust batting performance ultimately overshadowed their efforts.