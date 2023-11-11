Mubadala Health Kicks Off Two-Day Diabetes Conference In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Day One of the event saw prestigious international figures specialized in diabetes care addressing critical issues related to diabetes management

The event comes in line with Diabetes Awareness Month, which is observed in November and World Diabetes Day, which is on November 14

Featuring 17 speakers from diverse backgrounds, the conference highlights diabetes-related challenges and complications, as well as advances in treatment and diagnosis

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, both M42 companies, marked the successful launch of the Mubadala Health Diabetes Conference on Saturday. Staged during Diabetes Awareness Month and in anticipation of World Diabetes Day on November 14, the conference has assembled an impressive array of global experts to address critical issues in diabetes management.

Day One of the event saw prestigious international figures specialized in diabetes care addressing critical issues related to diabetes management. World-renowned medical experts shared with the medical community the latest advancements in diabetes care through talks and panel discussions.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Khatib, Conference Chairman, Medical Director, and Internal Medicine, Diabetes and Endocrinology Consultant, at HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Center, set the stage with his inspiring opening speech. He emphasized the importance of collaborating together for innovation to take place. He told the audience the brightest minds in the industry had gathered to drive progress.

He said:“It was my honor to welcome delegates to the conference today and as always, I am impressed by the caliber of attendees. Today's sessions saw spirited debate and fresh, groundbreaking insights being aired.”

Professor Maha Barakat, Assistant Minister for Health and Life Sciences at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided crucial insights into the latest updates in diabetes guidelines, setting the tone for evidence-based care. She said:“This is a significant annual event aimed at informing the diabetes community about the latest advancements in diabetes healthcare, encompassing various aspects such as blood sugar management, complications, prevention and treatment, gestational diabetes, and care for patients of all ages.

During my presentation, I will provide an overview of the most recent guidelines in alignment with the American Diabetes Association's standard of care, which were published in January of this year”

The day also featured four parallel workshops that provided attendees with the opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from experts in the field. These workshops focused on cases from the diabetes type 1 clinic, cases from the diabetes type 2 clinic, and cases from the obesity and lipid clinic.

Prof. Karim Meeran, Professor of Endocrinology, Imperial College London, UK chaired a fascinating debate on the role of technology versus pharmacology in Type 2 Diabetes management in the era of twincretins.

Meanwhile, Prof. Kevin Murphy Professor of Endocrinology and Metabolism, Imperial College London, UK, shared his expertise on how dietary choices can impact the treatment of type 2 diabetes, offering valuable insights to the audience.

He said:“Our current focus is primarily directed towards investigating the prevention of diabetes through dietary manipulation rather than pharmaceutical intervention. In this regard, we have generated a substantial body of research that identifies foods beneficial for glucose control. This research has the potential to play a preventative role in the development of metabolic diseases later in life. Furthermore, we have conducted studies right here in Abu Dhabi to understand how protein intake can enhance insulin production, subsequently aiding in the management of blood glucose levels This work has found that the response to protein is intact in individuals with impaired fasting glucose tolerance, who are at risk of developing diabetes, and therefore may be useful in reducing their future disease risk.”

“Our aspiration for the future is to empower patients to make informed dietary choices that can effectively manage glucose levels, potentially preventing diabetes and mitigating the risk of metabolic diseases” he added.

Dr. Adam Buckley Consultant Endocrinologist and Diabetologist, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre Abu Dhabi, looked into glucose monitoring and target setting, especially in situations where the HbA1c measurement may be unreliable in the Gulf population.

Dr. Mustafa Khan, Medical Director of Imperial College London Diabetes Centre said:“Imperial College London Diabetes Centre is collaborating with HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre to bring to the healthcare community an engaging conference on advancements in diabetes care. As the leading expert on diabetes in the country, we are proud to organise this event in support of accelerating better diabetes management practices. Through our affiliation with Imperial College London, we are delighted to have renowned international experts join us in this endeavour, and eager to see how the sessions featured in the conference will translate to real-life success stories.”

Dr. Tarek Faid, Consultant Endocrinologist at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City Abu Dhabi, focused on the importance of early A1C measurement and weight control in Type 2 Diabetes management, with a special emphasis on Tirzepatide.

Wrapping up the day's proceedings, Dr. Lyndon Marc Evans, Consultant Diabetologist at Cardiff University UK, gave his presentation on the interconnectivity of Cardio-Renal Metabolic conditions, citing the latest clinical evidence to underscore the importance of holistic care.

Day Two of the conference will encompass topics such as the prevention and treatment of Diabetic Kidney Disease and a comprehensive view of diabetes from an endocrine perspective.

This event serves as a platform for healthcare practitioners from across the country to unite in the fight against diabetes. It encourages the sharing of knowledge, the exchange of groundbreaking research, and vital debates on effective strategies to address this widespread health challenge.

About Imperial College London Diabetes Centre:

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC), an M42 company, is a state-of-the-art outpatient facility that specialises in diabetes treatment, research, training and public health awareness. In just over a decade, the Centre has gained international renown for its holistic approach to the treatment of diabetes and related complications that enables patients to receive the full spectrum of care they need in one place.

With more than 80 diabetes professionals and endocrinologists under one roof, ICLDC offers best-in-class medical attention from first diagnosis to disease management across 11 specialist practice areas including adult and paediatric endocrinology, treatment of metabolic and electrolyte disorders, pre- and post-bariatric surgery care, heart disease prevention, nutritional advice, diabetes education services, ophthalmology, nephrology and podiatry.

ICLDC was established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi by Mubadala in partnership with the UK's Imperial College London to address the growing demand for diabetes care in the UAE. The centre now operates three branches across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, touching the lives of more than one million people through patient-centric programmes and public health initiatives. In 2007, ICLDC launched Diabetes. Knowledge. Action, now the longest running public health awareness campaign in the country. The initiative promotes an active lifestyle through an ongoing calendar of events for the whole community – major activations include an annual walkathon that coincides with World Diabetes Day in November.

ICLDC holds the Joint Commission International (JCI) Clinical Care Program Certification in Outpatient Diabetes Management and JCI Accreditation for Ambulatory Care.

About HealthPlus Diabetes and Endocrinology Centre:

Part of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, the HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, a M42 company, has established itself as a Center of Excellence in Diabetes Care through its multi-disciplinary approach to diabetes management and treatment. With a focus on patient care, clinical outcomes, education and training, HealthPlus Diabetes & Endocrinology Center philosophy is at the forefront of the latest medical advances, providing the best available evidence-based diabetes and endocrine treatments consistently and effectively to its patients. The center's specialties include Diabetology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Podiatry, Psychiatry, Nutrition, Special Infusion Therapy and more.

About M42:

M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement. The company is seeking to transform lives through innovative clinical solutions that can solve the world's most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing innovative solutions and unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem and delivering the highest level of precise, patient-centric, and preventative care.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 27 countries around the world. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 is a first-of-its-kind integrated healthcare company that combines unique medical and data-centric technologies with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver world-class care.