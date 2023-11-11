Voltalia To Build Two Power Plants In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The total capacity of hybrid solar-wind complexes in the two
regions will be 623 MW, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
Voltalia hasentered into agreements with the government of
Uzbekistan to implement two green energy projects, Energy Storage
News reports .
The signing of the relevant documents took place a week earlier,
on the sidelines of the Uzbek-French business forum. It is noted
that both projects will include energy storage systems.
Thus, Voltalia signed a protocol on the implementation of a
hybrid power plant project in Shurkul near Navoi with a total
capacity of 400 MW. A preliminary agreement on it was drawn up in
November last year, after Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit to France.
The power plant will combine a wind farm and a farm of solar
photo panels with a capacity of 200 MW each. The complex will also
include a 60 MW battery system (with a total capacity of 240
MWh).
Allegedly, the“electric cluster” is expected to be commissioned
in 2026. Voltalia called it the first facility of its kind in
Central Asia.
The second power plant will be located in Sarymay, Khorezm
region. Voltalia won the tender for its construction in 2022,
offering a price of 2.888 cents per 1 kWh.
Initially, it was assumed that there would be a 100 MW solar
power plant here. However, the projected capacity has now increased
to 123 MW, and the company has also signed a protocol to build a
100 MW wind farm and battery system here.
In July, Voltalia opened a new office in Tashkent. The ceremony
was attended by the Ambassador of France to Uzbekistan Aurelia
Bouchez.
