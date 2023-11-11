Kyrgyz President Calls On French Company For Joint Construction Of HPP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 10, as part of a working visit to Paris, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Électricité de France (EDF) Luc Remont, Azernews reports.

The head of state noted the recent great interest among French companies in participation in promising projects in the energy sector, including the company Électricité de France, with which Kyrgyzstan is building close relationships.

This French multinational electricity company is state owned. Its headquarters are in Paris, revenue was €71.2 billion in 2016. EDF operates a diverse portfolio of generating capacity of at least 120 gigawatts in Europe, South and North America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. EDF specializes in the electrical power industry, from design to distribution. The company operates in areas such as nuclear power, hydropower, wind power, solar power, biomass, geothermal power and fossil fuels.

The President noted that in order to speed up the implementation of energy projects, issues of attracting financing from international financial institutions are being worked out. He invited the company to participate in ambitious initiatives involving experience, technology and resources to build the largest hydroelectric power plants in the Central Asian region, considering Kyrgyzstan as a reliable partner.

Luc Remont expressed his readiness and commitment to substantive cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, noting his rich experience in implementation of projects in the energy sector, in particular in hydropower.

At the same time, Luc Remont noted the positive trend of working with the Kyrgyz side in the implementation of previously reached agreements and noted that he would be very pleased to visit Kyrgyzstan to move to the practical stage of cooperation. Following the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of building up and intensifying mutually beneficial cooperation.