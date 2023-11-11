Kyrgyz President Calls On French Company For Joint Construction Of HPP

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 10, as part of a working visit to Paris, President
of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the Chairman of the Board of
Directors and CEO of Électricité de France (EDF) Luc Remont, Azernews reports.
The head of state noted the recent great interest among French
companies in participation in promising projects in the energy
sector, including the company Électricité de France, with which
Kyrgyzstan is building close relationships.
This French multinational electricity company is state owned.
Its headquarters are in Paris, revenue was €71.2 billion in 2016.
EDF operates a diverse portfolio of generating capacity of at least
120 gigawatts in Europe, South and North America, Asia, the Middle
East and Africa. EDF specializes in the electrical power industry,
from design to distribution. The company operates in areas such as
nuclear power, hydropower, wind power, solar power, biomass,
geothermal power and fossil fuels.
The President noted that in order to speed up the implementation
of energy projects, issues of attracting financing from
international financial institutions are being worked out. He
invited the company to participate in ambitious initiatives
involving experience, technology and resources to build the largest
hydroelectric power plants in the Central Asian region, considering
Kyrgyzstan as a reliable partner.
Luc Remont expressed his readiness and commitment to substantive
cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, noting his rich experience in
implementation of projects in the energy sector, in particular in
hydropower.
At the same time, Luc Remont noted the positive trend of working
with the Kyrgyz side in the implementation of previously reached
agreements and noted that he would be very pleased to visit
Kyrgyzstan to move to the practical stage of cooperation. Following
the meeting, the parties stressed the importance of building up and
intensifying mutually beneficial cooperation.
