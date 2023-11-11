Ukraine's Air Force Posts Footage Of Enemy Drone Being Downed Over Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Force Command South uploaded on social media a video of its unit effectively intercepting a Shahed-131/136 one-way attack drone that Russia launched at Odesa region.

The video shows the moment the drone was hit, reports Ukrinform

"Another night of us fighting off Russian invaders in the Ukrainian sky. The air defense units of Air Force Command South are engaging the enemy without doubt or fear," the report states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, at around 22:00 on Friday, November 10, an air raid alert started spreading across Ukrainian regions, warning residents of an imminent drone attack.

Air defense forces shot down four enemy drones over Odesa region. A number of uninhabited buildings were affected.

Air defense units also destroyed all kamikaze drones that the Russians had launched at Kyiv.