Fuel For Ukrainian Military To Be Color-Marked By Type

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense plans to start supply to the Army diesel batches marked with red dye as early as next week.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Marked diesel will be delivered to the Armed Forces' units late November.

"Marking allows for locating and tracking fuel that was purchased exclusively for the needs of the Armed Forces, thus reduces the risk of its illegal sale. In addition, the specified color will prevent abuse on the ground involving fuel mixing. The quality of fuel for military hardware is extremely important," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

As noted by the Ministry of Defense, it will be impossible to dilute such fuel for the color to disappear completely. Even if it is heavily diluted, diesel fuel will become less red or turn pinkish.

Green dye will mark gasoline.

No price change for fuel is expected as a result of the innovation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense will purchase 26,000 tons of diesel fuel for the Armed Forces under the direct procurement procedure.