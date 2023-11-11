International Ojag Cup In Baku - Real Holiday, Kazakh Gymnast Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The
International Ojag Cup in Baku is a real holiday, gold medalist of
the competition in the hoop exercise among gymnasts born in 2016
(group B), athlete from Kazakhstan Laysan Shakiran told Trend .
“The competition is going great, I have a wonderful result - a
gold medal. I prepared hard for the Cup, I knew that the
participants included many talented athletes, and each would strive
to show the exercises to the highest score,” she said.
Shakiran noted that the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is a
grandiose sports complex.
“Everything here is thought out to the smallest detail so that
the gymnasts feel comfortable, conduct training, and prepare for
performances. You feel the support here from literally everyone,”
added the young gymnast.
The second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes
place from November 10 through November 12. The competition
involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21
teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14
countries around the world take part in the second Ojag
International Cup.
