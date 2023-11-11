Younger Generation Of Azerbaijani Gymnasts - Strong, Purposeful, Georgian Coach Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The younger
generation of Azerbaijani gymnasts is strong and purposeful,
Georgian Keti Khatiashvili Gymnastics Academy coach Sofia Parulava,
whose students are participating in the 2nd International "Ojag Cup
" in Rhythmic Gymnastics told Trend .
"This is our second time coming to the Ojag Cup. This year, more
gymnasts from our club are participating than in the previous
competition. We brought 20 students from Keti Khatiashvili
Gymnastics Academy to Baku - the youngest born in 2016 and the
oldest in 2009," she noted. "Our girls are thrilled with the
gymnastics arena in Baku. They dream of having similar training
conditions, including a separate hall for choreography."
The coach said that the young Azerbaijani gymnasts participating
in the Ojag International Cup have a bright future ahead.
"During the competition, I watched the performances of the young
Azerbaijani gymnasts; they are very talented, highly motivated, and
hardworking. I wish them great success in the gymnastics arena,"
she added.
The 2nd Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts
performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group
exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the
world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.
