Uzbek Coach Hails Competition Level At Int'l Ojag Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The competition
level at the 2nd International "Ojag Cup " in Rhythmic Gymnastics
is high, rhythmic gymnastics coach of a sports school in the
Almazar district of Tashkent Dilnoza Ubaydullaeva, whose students
participate in the Cup in Baku, told Trend .
"In the Cup, strong athletes are participating, and each one
strives to achieve her goals and outperform her competitors.
Despite the high level of competition, the atmosphere at the
competition is respectful and friendly, and this is a great credit
to the tournament organizers who have created excellent conditions
for all of us," she said.
The coach explained that four of her students are participating
in the Ojag International Cup.
"Participating in such tournaments is important for gaining
experience and testing skills. The tournament has left a lot of
impressions, and participating in it will serve as motivation for
the gymnasts in the future," she added.
The 2nd Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10
through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts
performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group
exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the
world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN11112023000187011040ID1107410960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.