King, Malaysia PM Discuss Means Of Stopping War On Gaza

Riyadh, Nov 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza, held in Riyadh.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered efforts to stop the war on Gaza, as well as means of ending the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip.King Abdullah warned of the danger of the continuation of the war, the policy of collective punishment, and displacement attempts, which could all lead to an explosion in the region.The meeting also covered the need to halt escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem, especially Israeli settler violence against the Palestinians.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and the accompanying Malaysian delegation attended the meeting.