King, Bahrain Crown Prince Discuss Efforts To End Humanitarian Tragedy In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Nov 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah and Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Saturday discussed efforts to stop the war on Gaza and end the humanitarian tragedy in the strip.Discussions at the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, reaffirmed the importance of intensifying Arab and Islamic efforts and moving forward with active players and regional partners to stop the war and sustain the delivery of medical and relief aid.The meeting also covered the disastrous effects of the war, with King Abdullah stressing that security and stability will not come through military and security solutions, but through a political solution that restores the full rights of the Palestinian people.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and the accompanying Bahraini delegation attended the meeting.