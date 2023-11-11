King, Egypt President Stress Need For Gaza Humanitarian Truce

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Nov 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday reaffirmed the need to intensify efforts to pressure the international community and all parties to impose a humanitarian truce that puts an end to the killing and destruction.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, focused on the importance of unifying Arab and Islamic efforts to stop the war on Gaza, the policies of collective punishment, and attempts of displacement.At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit in Riyadh, the two leaders called for building an international political coalition to begin a serious peace process on the basis of the two-state solution.King Abdullah and President Sisi also warned of the dangerous attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem by Israeli settlers.His Majesty commended Egypt's efforts in securing the passage of aid convoys into the Gaza Strip.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and the Egyptian delegation accompanying the president attended the meeting.