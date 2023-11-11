Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh With King's Participation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Nov 11 (Petra) -- The extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit opened in Riyadh on Saturday with the participation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah.The summit, which brought together the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries or their representatives, is to discuss an end to the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the dangerous developments in the occupied Palestinian lands.Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in opening remarks that Israeli occupation forces are waging a massive war on the Gaza Strip, killing thousands of Palestinians and destroying the health infrastructure.The Saudi Crown Prince, who chairs the summit, renewed the demand for an immediate ceasefire, opening humanitarian corridors, releasing hostages and protecting lives, stressing that "what is happening in Gaza corroborates the failure of the UN Security Council and the international community to address the violation of international law, and demonstrates double standards, which threatens international security."He called for a collective effort to counter "this unfortunate situation" and break the siege on Gaza to bring in humanitarian aid.The Saudi Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom's categorical rejection of the occupation and forced displacement, and holds the occupying power accountable for the killing of Palestinians, calling for an end to the occupation, siege and settlements and for the Palestinian people to acquire their legitimate rights for the stability of the region.In his address to the summit, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for a complete ceasefire and urged the UN Security Council to ensure the protection of Palestinian civilians, warning against the expansion of the war.He said Israel is waging ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza, warning against the forced displacement of Palestinians and the separation of Gaza from the Palestinian issue.