Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Jordan’S King Abdullah II In Riyadh

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today , President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, on the sidelines of the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the two leaders exchanged views with regard to the military escalation in the Gaza Strip and the subsequent deterioration in the security and humanitarian situations and the loss of lives of innocent civilians from the Palestinian people.

President El-Sisi and King Abdullah II agreed on the vital need to continue to coordinate the two countries' unyielding and relentless efforts to push the international community to assume its responsibilities with regard to adopting the path of calm and ensuring the delivery of services and humanitarian aid provided to the people of the Gaza Strip. The two leaders also reiterated the rejection of exposing innocent people in the Gaza Strip to policies of collective punishment of siege, starvation or displacement in violation of international obligations, as stipulated within the framework of international humanitarian law.

The two leaders emphasized the firm and unequivocal position of Egypt and Jordan in this regard, namely that achieving stability in the region will only come about when the international community addresses the Palestinian cause through an integrated approach that maintains the rights of the Palestinian people, by solving the issue in accordance with the terms of reference of international legitimacy, in a manner conducive to the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.