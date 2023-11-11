His Majesty The King’S Development Vision For Africa Highlighted In ‘Riyadh Declaration’

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The“Riyadh Declaration” issued at the end of the Saudi-African Summit, stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fields of air and sea transport, as well as logistics services, to serve the mutual interests of both parties.

The Riyadh Summit will thus have interacted positively with HM King Mohammed VI's forward-looking Vision for sustainable development in Africa, including the Initiative of the Ministerial Conference of African Atlantic States and the call launched by the Sovereign in His Speech on the occasion of the 48th

anniversary of the Green March with a view to turning the Atlantic coast into a geopolitical space of human communion, peace-building, stability and economic integration, as well as a hub of continental and international influence.

The Riyadh Declaration also supports the Royal Initiative to upgrade infrastructure in Sahel countries and connect them to transport and communications networks in their regional environment, giving them access to the Atlantic Ocean.

The Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, may God preserve Him, remains ready to share its experience and expertise with the brotherly countries taking part in this Summit, with a view to building an exemplary partnership, based on full respect for the foundations of the sovereignty of States and their national constants, in order to achieve their aspirations in terms of development, security and prosperity.

In order to improve and consolidate cooperation between the two sides, the Summit decided to set up four working groups: the first dedicated to political, security and military issues, and the fight against extremism and terrorism; the second to economic issues, development, trade and investment; the third to cultural exchange, education and civilizational communication; and the fourth to the human element and health.

As a major player in multi-dimensional sustainable development on the African continent, and thanks to its solid relations with Saudi Arabia, Morocco will endeavor to enrich discussions within these groups, drawing on its expertise and the capital of trust it enjoys with its partners.

