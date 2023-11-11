Armenian PM Stages New Demarche Against Russia - Scandalous Details Of Closed Meeting

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan organized a closed meeting with experts
and representatives of certain information platforms and
propagandist media in the first half of October, Trend reports.
Armenian Past newspaper said that the meeting aimed to announce
the direction of the government's foreign policy.
The newspaper noted that Pashinyan confirmed a change in foreign
policy but emphasized that Armenia won't officially announce the
change because some foreign partners, particularly Iran, are
against it.
He added that nevertheless this will happen, but silently and
"softly".
The same source stated that Pashinyan announced Armenia will no
longer participate in the activities of the Collective Security
Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent
States (CIS) and is seeking alternatives to these structures.
According to the source, the prime minister pointed out that
there are many interesting promises from Western partners in
various directions.
Besides, as the newspaper mentioned, addressing numerous
concerns raised by participants in the meeting, Pashinyan stated
that "remaining in an alliance with Russia is pointless" and
assured that "Russia can no longer help anyone; it is weakened by
war and sanctions and is no longer the former decision-making
force".
Furthermore, the prime minister added that if Armenia moves away
from Russia, there is no threat because "Moscow can no longer
punish anyone".
