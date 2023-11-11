Russians Massively Shell Central Part Of Kherson, Damage Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops massively shelled the central part of Kherson around 12:35, damaging houses and cars.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.

"There is currently no information about civilian casualties. A number of apartment blocks, private houses, outbuildings, and cars were damaged," the report says.

The prosecutor's office also informed that on the night of November 11, the Russian army shelled Chornobaivka in Kherson region, likely with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

"On the night of November 11, at about 01:00, the Russian armed forces fired at the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson district, likely with Grad multiple launch rocket systems. A 72-year-old man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot shrapnel wounds and fractures," the prosecutor's office said.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, on November 10, the Russian army shelled Kherson region 121 times, killing two civilians and injuring another eight.