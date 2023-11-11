Ukraine, Poland Officials To Meet At Border Monday To Resolve Checkpoint Blocking Issue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 13, representatives from the Ministry for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine will hold a meeting at the border with the Polish side toward unblocking the checkpoints.

As reported on the ministry's Facebook page , representatives from the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, voivodships, the European Commission Directorate for Mobility, the Ukrainian embassy in Poland, and carriers have been invited to the meeting, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that Deputy Minister Serhiy Derkach will represent the Ministry of Reconstruction.

"It is important to talk to our drivers and shippers who are stuck on the Polish side of the border. We receive various reports from social media, complaints about improper conditions and problems with law enforcement, so we will check this on the spot. We will decide on the ways to get the Ukrainians out of there," the official said.

Following talks between Derkach and Rafal Weber, State Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland, the Ukrainian side has already resolved two issues raised by Polish counterparts. It is about the operation of lanes for empty vehicles directly at the checkpoint "Yahodyn - Dorohusk" and updating the functionality of the "eCherga" system to include the option of replacing the driver of empty trucks.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side once again suggested to the Polish colleagues to allow crossing of empty vehicles through the "Uhryniv - Dolhobyczow" checkpoint, where there is a corresponding lane. This option would allow empty trucks to reduce the waiting time for crossing the border, noted the Ministry of Reconstruction.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Tomasz Borkowski, the organizer of the protest near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint, said that trucks would be blocked, but humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine would be allowed to pass through. According to him, the protest was officially registered by Polish carriers with local authorities until January 3, 2024.

Among the carriers' demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreign carriers; inability to register companies in Poland if their financial activities are not in the EU; creation of a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; creation of a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych called the blockade "a painful stab in the back of Ukraine" and called for an end to it.