U.S. Envoy Reacts To Russia's Latest Strike Targeting Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, commenting on the morning launch of Russian missile toward Kyiv said that Russia must be held accountable for its actions.

Brink issued her statement on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"We awoke today to Russian missiles sent to destroy Kyiv's civilian infrastructure. These strikes on Ukrainian cities and ports, including w/Iranian-supplied drones, wound & kill civilians daily.

As G7 said: Russia must bear legal consequences for these wrongful acts, including compensation," the ambassador stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv on the morning of November 11. However, local residents heard several explosions shortly before the alert went off. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the air defense forces had engaged a“ballistic” target. The city military administration said, citing tentative reports, that the Russians launched an Iskander missile.

The Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleschuk, said it was the Patriot system that effectively protected Ukraine's capital from an enemy missile this morning.