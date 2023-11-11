Azerbaijan Contributes To Effective Implementation Of UNESCO Mandate - Deputy FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan, as a member of the UNESCO Executive Board, makes a
valuable contribution to the effective implementation of the
organization's mandate, the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur
Mammadov said at the 42nd session of the General Conference of
UNESCO, Azernews reports.
“We also work on the Committee for the Protection of Cultural
Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, a committee that is
extremely important to us because we suffered for a long time from
armed aggression and occupation,” he added.
The 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference has begun on
November 8.
During the session, elections took place for a new president and
vice-presidents of the General Conference, as well as chairmen and
vice-chairmen of commissions and committees.
Azerbaijan was elected vice-president of the UNESCO General
Conference.
The 42nd session of the General Conference will continue until
November 22.
