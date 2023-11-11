Kuwait Amir's Rep's Speech At Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Indescribable crimes are being committed against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza while we are convening at the moment, said Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, addressing the extraordinary Islamic-Arab summit in Riyadh.

The Israeli occupation is leading an unjustified collective punishment enveloped by dual standards going counter to all relevant international and humanitarian resolutions, noted His Highness Sheikh Mishal, calling on the international community, specially the UN Security Council to enact its role in immediately halting the bloodshed and provide international protection for the Palestinian people, welcoming at the same time the UN General Assembly's decision to call for a humanitarian truce; reflective of the magnitude of the crisis in Gaza.

The State of Kuwait, His Highness stressed, is all for a sustainable peace in the region, starting with a final and just solution for the Palestinian cause according to the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international references, reiterating that the cause will always be of Kuwait's top foreign policy priorities. (end) hb

