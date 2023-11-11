Women's Life Satisfaction Hits Global Low In Afghanistan Amid Declining Freedom: Gallup

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Friday, the Gallup Institute published the results of a recent survey about the situation of women in Afghanistan. The survey carried out in July showed that just 11% of Afghan women are happy with their freedom and social standing. This level of satisfaction is the lowest among all the countries where Gallup has conducted surveys so far.

In this survey, 17% of women in Afghanistan reported being treated“respectfully,” while 83% complained of disrespectful behaviour. The survey also shows that women in Afghanistan generally lead difficult lives.

Gallup has stated that comparing the 2023 survey with the one from 2022 regarding the lives of women in Afghanistan reveals a significant decline in the quality of life, especially in terms of social freedoms. In 2022, 29% of Afghan women expressed satisfaction with their lives, while this figure has dropped to less than half in the current year.

The report states:“Just 11% of Afghan women interviewed in July said they are satisfied with the freedom they have to choose what they do with their lives, which is a new record low, not just for Afghanistan but for any country or population that Gallup has ever polled.”

Gallup Institute has conducted surveys worldwide on various topics since 2005 and has closely monitored women's satisfaction with freedom and social life in Afghanistan since 2021.

According to Gallup's findings, in 2021, men and women in Afghanistan were equally in agreement that the treatment of women in the country was not respectful. However, in 2023, women's dissatisfaction has sharply increased, and slightly more men than women believe that women are treated with respect.

Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, they have implemented a series of restrictions that have severely curtailed women's rights. These restrictions encompass access to education, employment opportunities, and the freedom to travel.

The Taliban's rule in Afghanistan has led to significant challenges for women, as they face limited opportunities for education, employment, and the ability to move freely. These restrictions have had a profound impact on the lives and aspirations of Afghan women.

Aisha Ahmadi is one of the residents of Kabul city who, after the rise of the Islamic Emirate, was deprived of going to university. In a conversation with a journalist, she stated,“The status of women in society has no value, and the conditions have become such that they have neither freedom at home nor in society.”

According to Aisha, being confined to the corners of her house makes her feel that she is not treated respectfully at home and in society, and all these hardships have made life very difficult for her.

She emphasizes that the increasing restrictions on education, work, participation, and even freedom of movement have limited women's hopes for the future.

The Gallup Institute, a research organization, surveyed Afghanistan in 2021 to measure women's satisfaction with freedom and social life.

This institution is based in Washington and has been conducting research and surveys in various fields worldwide since 2005.

