Azerbaijan Approves Agreement On Defense Cooperation With Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
approved the law "On approval of the Agreement on Defense
Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Government of Georgia", Azernews reports.
According to the law, the "Agreement on Defense Cooperation
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of Georgia", signed on April 24, 2023 in Baku, has been
approved.
