               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Agreement On Defense Cooperation With Georgia


11/11/2023 8:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law "On approval of the Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia", Azernews reports.

According to the law, the "Agreement on Defense Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Georgia", signed on April 24, 2023 in Baku, has been approved.

MENAFN11112023000195011045ID1107410820

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search