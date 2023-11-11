Two Police Officers Injured In Drone Attack On Kupiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two police officers were injured in an enemy drone attack on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on the evening of November 10.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the Kharkiv police investigation department, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Russians attacked the city with drones yesterday evening. They hit a two-story building and an administrative building. Among the victims are two police officers of the special forces regiment, they suffered concussions," he wrote.

According to Bolvinov, the second attack took place an hour and a half later - two more combat drones hit a private building, and“arrivals” were recorded in two yards. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"The Russians continue to apply insidious tactics - they strike for the second time after the hit, when medics, rescuers and investigators start working at the scene. That is why police officers were injured," wrote the investigation department's head.

Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said that there were no casualties following a Russian strike on Kupiansk.

Photo: Facebook / Serhiy Bolvinov