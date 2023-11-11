European Commission Welcomes Deal On EU Budget '24

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- The European Commission Saturday welcomed the agreement between the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union on the EU budget for 2024.

"Notably it will help address the most urgent consequences of the crisis in the Middle East in the countries concerned, as well as in Europe and its neighbourhood," it said in a statement.

The agreement on the 2024 budget is for commitments of 189.4 billion euro (USD 202 billion) and payments of 142.6 billion euro (USD 152 billion).

To address the Union's priorities, it has been agreed to finance, among others: 16.2آ billion euro (USD 17.3 billion) to support EU neighbours and international development and cooperation. (end)

nk













MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107410813