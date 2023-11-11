Saudi Crown Prince Urges Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Saturday called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and for putting an end to the Israeli occupation's violations.

Addressing an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, he said today's gathering came amid exceptional and painful circumstances, reiterating rejection of the aggression on the Palestinian people.

The Saudi Crown Prince also restated the kingdom's emphatic opposition to the Israeli occupation's continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, and to the targeting of civilians. (pickup previous)

