UNICEF: Lives Of 1 Million Gaza Children On Brink Of The Abyss

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 11 (Petra) -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Saturday that the lives of one million children in Gaza are "on the brink of the abyss," as healthcare services are on the verge of collapse amid the ongoing Israeli war.More than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,505 children and 3,027 women, since Israel launched its war on Gaza on October 7.UNICEF said on its website that medical and health care services throughout the Gaza Strip have almost totally collapsed, especially in the north, threatening the life of every child in the blockaded enclave.It said services at Al-Rantissi and Al-Nasr Children's Hospitals almost came to a stop amid fuel shortages with only a small generator supplying energy to the intensive care and neonatal units.The UN agency cited reports of intensive attacks and hostilities around Al-Rantisi Hospital, where, reports spoke of children in intensive care or undergoing kidney dialysis.Reports also said Al-Nasr Children's Hospital again suffered damage, including life-saving equipment, in an attack, and another children's hospital in the north already stopped operations due to damage and lack of fuel, and a maternity hospital is in dire need of fuel.UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr said children are being deprived of their right to life and health, stressing that protecting hospitals and delivering life-saving medical supplies is a duty under the laws of war, and both are needed now.She added that thousands and thousands of children are still in northern Gaza as hostilities intensify, and those children have nowhere to go and are in extreme danger.She called for an immediate halt to attacks on child health care facilities, and for fuel and medical supplies to be urgently delivered to hospitals and health care facilities across Gaza, including the northern parts of the Strip.