Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Riyadh To Participate In The Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit that will be held in the capital, Riyadh.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the Extraordinary Joint Summit between Arab and Islamic states aims to reinforce consultations and coordination with regard to the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip and other Palestinian Territories and discuss Arab and Islamic action toward it.

President El-Sisi's participation in the Arab-Islamic Summit comes as an extension of Egypt's role since the outbreak of the crisis and its utmost efforts to push for a ceasefire, provide safe access for humanitarian aid for the people of the Gaza Strip and advance the path of reviving the peace process and a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian cause, based on the two-state solution and in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.