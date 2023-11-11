               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Accedes To Protocol To Amend Convention On Offenses Committed On Board Aircraft


11/11/2023 7:15:13 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law on accession to the Protocol to Amend the Convention on Offenses and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, Trend reports.

In accordance with the law, the Republic of Azerbaijan has acceded to the Protocol on Amendments to the Convention on Offenses and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, signed on April 4, 2014 in Montreal.

The Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, commonly called the Tokyo Convention, is an international treaty concluded at Tokyo on September, 14 1963. It entered into force on December 4, 1969, and as of 2022 has been ratified by 187 parties.

MENAFN11112023000187011040ID1107410762

