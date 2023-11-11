TURKSOY Secgen Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. Secretary General of TURKSOY Sultan Raev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

