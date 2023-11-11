Ukraine Will Return Its Cities And Villages Temporarily Occupied By Enemy Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will definitely return its cities and villages temporarily occupied by Russian forces.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address on the occasion of the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation, Ukrinform reports, referring to the president's website .
“Today marks the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation. The city-hero. The city-symbol. The city of hope. The city of our people who did not surrender to the enemy force and inspired everyone around us and the whole world with their resistance. These are our blue and yellow flags, which repeatedly proved on the streets of Kherson and in many homes and apartments that Ukraine is one, from the northern border to our sea. These are months without communication, without information, but with faith – faith in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. Read also:
On anniversary of Kherson liberation, Zelensky
thanks Army, city residents
He stressed that Ukraine does not forget about its cities and villages that are currently occupied by the enemy.
“The entire south of Ukraine learned last year that Russia never comes 'forever', no matter how many times they repeat it. Because Ukraine always returns – always! When we know our goal. When it's a shared goal. When we are united. And when we unite others around the Ukrainian goal,” the Head of State said.
Zelensky thanked everyone who is currently working in Kherson to protect people, all who are fighting on the left bank of Kherson region for the sake of Ukraine, and all who defend Ukrainian lives.
As reported, the city of Kherson was liberated from the Russian invaders on November 11, 2022.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN11112023000193011044ID1107410757
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.