The Guardian: Azerbaijan Is Acting In Self-Defence

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Guardian has published a letter from Ambassador of
Azerbaijan to the UK Elin Suleymanov which he had written in
response to the anti-Azerbaijani articles posted by the newspaper
in recent months, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:“The territories that Azerbaijan has regained
since 2020 have always been unanimously recognised as its sovereign
territory – as four separate UN security council resolutions
reaffirm. Any steps taken to recover these lands are not
“aggression”, but self-defence. In the current climate, it is
important that we do not let these legal distinctions slip. A state
using its revenue to defend its territorial integrity is, or at
least should be, uncontroversial. It is the first duty of any
government and is enshrined in the UN charter.
Moreover, a major obstacle to peace in the South Caucasus –
Armenian occupation – has been removed. Last month, both my
government and the Armenian government stated that a peace
settlement is now possible within a matter of months.
Revenue generated through our collaboration with international
energy partners has funded investments in healthcare,
infrastructure and education. It has helped turn Azerbaijan into
one of the region's most prosperous nations. A peace deal with
Armenia will bring stability to the entire region and further boost
its economic prospects.”
