Azerbaijani Journalist Awarded 1St Degree For Service To Motherland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mirshahin Agayev, Azerbaijani journalist, was awarded the 1st degree "For Service to the Motherland" order, Azernews reports.

The corresponding order was signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Mirshahin Agayev has been awarded for many years of contribution to Azerbaijani media. He is now Director General of Azerbaijani REAL TV.