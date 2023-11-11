Arab-Islamic Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- An extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kick-started in Riyadh on Saturday in response to the exceptional circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

The gathering reflects the significance of unifying efforts to come up with a single stance that mirrors the joint Arab and Islamic will to address the serious and unprecedented developments in Gaza and Palestinian territories.

It was decided to hold a joint Arab-Islamic summit, instead of two gatherings, following collaboration with the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (end)

