Arab-Islamic Summit Kicks Off In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- An extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kick-started in Riyadh on Saturday in response to the exceptional circumstances in the Gaza Strip.
The gathering reflects the significance of unifying efforts to come up with a single stance that mirrors the joint Arab and Islamic will to address the serious and unprecedented developments in Gaza and Palestinian territories.
It was decided to hold a joint Arab-Islamic summit, instead of two gatherings, following collaboration with the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). (end)
kns
MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107410733
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.