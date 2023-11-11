Kuwait Amir's Representative Receives UAE Vice-Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with UAE's Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the joint Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh on Saturday.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed His Highness the Amir's greetings to UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Chief Jamal Mohammad Al-Thiab, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs in His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Mazen Issa Al-Issa, Kuwaiti Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Diplomatic Advisor Dr. Anwar bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and UAE's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan were also present at the reception. (end) mt

