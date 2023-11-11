Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3122299 RIYADH -- An extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit kick-starts in Riyadh in response to the exceptional circumstances in the Gaza Strip.

3122294 GAZA -- Ninety percent of Kuwait's air bridge humanitarian and relief aid enters the Gaza Strip from Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point, according to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

3122291 GAZA -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip warn of the repercussions for the continued bombing of Palestinian hospitals in Gaza and its north by the Israeli occupation forces and its impact on wounded and sick people.

3122274 NEW YORK -- Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Ghebreyesus described the health system in Gaza as being on the verge of collapse, saying that a child is killed every 10 minutes in the Palestinian enclave. (end)

