EU Gives Youtube And Tiktok Nov 30 Deadline For Child Protection Info

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union has set a deadline of November 30 for YouTube and TikTok to respond to an information request concerning their efforts to protect children from illegal and harmful content, according to the European Commission.

This request is part of the EU's efforts to ensure that Big Tech companies, such as Google and TikTok, comply with the new Digital Services Act, which aims to strengthen protections for minors online.

Neither Google nor TikTok has yet responded to this request for information, as reported by Reuters.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton had previously indicated his intention to make such a move, emphasizing the importance of countering disinformation on platforms like TikTok.

Breton has also reminded Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai of the company's responsibility to protect children and teenagers, as violations of the Digital Services Act could result in fines of up to 6% of a company's global turnover.

The European Commission will assess the companies' responses to the information request and determine the next steps based on their assessments.

