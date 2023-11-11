Most Kuwait Relief Aid Enter Gaza - Charity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Ninety percent of Kuwait's air bridge humanitarian and relief aid has entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point, according to Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS).

Kuwait's relief aid has already been handed out directly to Palestinian hospitals and people affected by the Israeli occupation's aggressions on the enclave, KRCS' Voluntary Team Chief Ahmad Abudiya said in a statement to KUNA.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian air bridge has contributed to alleviating the consequences of the anguish triggered off by the Israeli occupation forces' continued airstrikes, he emphasized.

Kuwait came third on the list of world countries that sent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip with a total of 412 tons involving food and medical supplies, in addition to 19 equipped ambulances, Abudiya boasted. (end)

wab









MENAFN11112023000071011013ID1107410712