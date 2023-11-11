               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Their First-Ever World Gold Medal In Men's Tumbling Team Final


11/11/2023 6:09:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan men`s gymnastics team has claimed their first-ever gold medal at the FIG World Trampoline Championships in Birmingham, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan, with Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and Elnur Mammadov, earned the medal in the men's tumbling team final.

