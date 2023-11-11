Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Their First-Ever World Gold Medal In Men's Tumbling Team Final

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan men`s gymnastics team has claimed their
first-ever gold medal at the FIG World Trampoline Championships in
Birmingham, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan, with Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade and
Elnur Mammadov, earned the medal in the men's tumbling team
final.
