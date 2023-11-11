Enemy Lost More Than 600 Soldiers In Tavria Sector In Past Day General Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 642 Russian invaders in the Tavria sector over the past day. Nine occupiers have surrendered.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a Telegram pos , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in the Tavria direction, the enemy launched 20 airstrikes, 58 drone strikes, conducted 1,019 combat engagements and launched 826 artillery strikes.

The Ukrainian defense forces are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka sector. Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions southeast of Novokalynove, Stepova, Avdiivka, Sieverne, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and in the area of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine's Defense Forcesanother 1,130 Russian invaders

He added that 53 units of military equipment were destroyed, including 7 tanks, 11 AFVs, 8 artillery systems, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, 15 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Three enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed. Another 37 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

Missile and artillery units from the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops completed 1,092 fire missions.

The enemy's total losses amounted to 642 people. Nine occupiers surrendered, said Tarnavskyi.

According to Tarnavskyi, the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Tavria sector.