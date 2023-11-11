Patriot System Defended Kyiv From Russian Missile Saturday Morning - Oleshchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said that the Patriot air defense system defended Kyiv from an enemy missile on Saturday morning.

In a post on Telegram , the commander wrote that the invaders insidiously attacked Ukraine's capital with a ballistic missile on the morning of November 11.

"We will establish whether it was an Iskander-M ballistic missile or an S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile," he said.

Air defense forces engage“ballistic” target nearSaturday morning

Oleshchuk also thanked the Patriot system crews for their prompt response in defending the capital and all those who repelled the Shahed drone attack on the night of November 11 in the areas of responsibility of the Air Commands East, South and Center.

As reported, a series of explosions rang out in the city of Kyiv on Saturday morning before air raid sirens went off.