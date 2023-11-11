Palestinian Health Authorities Warn Of Targeting Hospitals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Health authorities in the Gaza Strip warned on Saturday of the repercussions for the continued bombing of Palestinian hospitals in Gaza and its north by the Israeli occupation forces and its impact on wounded and sick people.

Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said in a press statement that the Israeli occupation forces are focusing on bombing the surroundings of the besieged Al-Shifa Hospital and Gaza hospitals, and medical teams no longer have the ability to move due to the occupation's intensive bombardments.

He urged all Arab and international parties to intervene immediately to stop targeting hospitals in Gaza and its north considering the inability of ambulances to move to recover the injured and wounded.

Al-Qidra called on international institutions to come immediately to Al-Shifa and hospitals in the northern regions to protect the healthcare system and enable it to carry out its purely humanitarian tasks.

The occupation forces bombed, with its aircraft and tanks into Gaza city, several hospitals during the past hours, including the gate of the Al-Shifa, Al-Nasr Hospital, and Al-Ayoun Hospital, in addition to the Indonesian Hospital and multiple other health centers. (end)

