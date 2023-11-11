198 Health Workers Killed Since Start Of War On Gaza-Health Ministry

Gaza, Nov. 11 (Petra) -Ministry of Health in Gaza announced death of 198 health personnel since the start of the war on Gaza Strip.In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said 198 health workers were killed since the start of the war, 53 ambulances were destroyed, 135 health institutions were targeted, and 21 hospitals and 47 primary care health centers were put out of service, according to Palestinian sources.

