Al-Shifa Hospital In Gaza: Fuel Run Out, All Medical Equipment Stopped-Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 11 (Petra) - Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Salmiya , announced that fuel had run out and all medical equipment had completely stopped.In press remarks, he noted the situation is catastrophic and patients in the hospital are waiting for death, adding that bodies of Palestinian martyrs were piled up inside the hospital and in the emergency yard.He said: "We have no water, no food, no electricity, no internet, and we have become completely isolated from the world."For his part, Secretary General of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, Yousef Abu Al-Rish, said in a press statement that the current hospital's condition is unimaginable, as all the fuel has run out.He added that the Israeli occupation forces bombed the surgery section and targeted the hospital's inner yards and fires are currently breaking out, warning that citizens will die from burns, thirst, while the hospital is completely surrounded.The hospital and its surroundings areas suffer constant bombardment by the Israeli occupation army.For 36 consecutive days, the occupation army has been waging a fierce and barbaric air, land and sea war on the Gaza Strip, during which it destroyed residential neighborhoods.More than 11,078 Palestinians were killed, including 4,506 children, 3,027 women, and 678 elderly people, while 27,490 others were injured as of Friday evening, according to official sources.