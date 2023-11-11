ACI Exports At JD5.857Bln Within 10 Months-Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI)'s exports amounted to about JD5.857 billion during the past ten months of 2023 , compared to JD6.262 billion for the same period 2022.According to statistical data obtained by Jordan News Agency (Petra), exports of 6 sectors recorded an increase, while the remaining others dropped by a rate ranging between 1.5% for leather and knitwear, and 20% for mining industries.India, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq continued to account for the majority of the ACI's exports during the January-October period of 2023, recording a value of JD3.393 billion.The ACI's exports to the United States increased by 16.3% during the past ten months of 2023, recording JD958 million, compared to JD823 million for the same period last year, the statistical data showed.Meanwhile, ACI's exports to Saudi Arabia went up by 8.1% during the past ten months of 2023, reaching about JD678 million, compared to JD626 million for the same period last year.Also, ACI's exports to Iraq surged by 31.2% during the past ten months of 2023, reaching about JD717 million, compared to JD546 million for the same period 2022.On the other hand, the chamber's exports to India declined during the past ten months of 2023 by 20% to about JD1.040 billion, compared to JD1.299 billion for the same period last year.Despite this decline, India was the top importer at the Arab and foreign countries that received the highest ACI's exports.According to the geographical distribution of the ACI's exports during the past ten months of 2023, the Arab countries came first, with a value of about JD2.562 billion, while non-Arab Asian nations amounted to JD1.658 billion and African states stood at JD58 million.