King Departs For Riyadh To Participate In Arab-Islamic Summit On Gaza

Amman, Nov. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Saturday departed for Riyadh, accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, to participate in the Arab-Islamic summit taking place in Riyadh.The summit is being held to discuss stopping the war on Gaza and the dangerous developments in the Palestinian Territories.His Royal Highness Prince Feisal bin Al Hussein was sworn in as Regent, in the presence of Cabinet members.

