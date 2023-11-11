Seychelles And Saudi Arabia Commit To Enhanced Cooperation In Various Sectors

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Seychelles and Saudi Arabia commit to enhanced cooperation by signing a General Cooperation Agreement on November 10, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, at the King Abdul Aziz Conference Centre on the sidelines of the first Saudi-African Summit.

The signing of the Agreement stems from the desire of the two Governments to strengthen the ties of friendship existing between the two countries and peoples, promote cooperation in various fields of common interest, namely economy, trade, investment, education, science, culture, media, tourism and youth and sports, for mutual benefit.

It represents a significant step in the relations between Saudi Arabia and Seychelles and paves the way for future healthy cooperation between the two countries.

