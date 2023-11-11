Military Parade In Khankendi Points To Success Of Azerbaijani Government - US Experts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The military
parade held on November 8 in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city is a
highly symbolic event, underscoring the restoration of Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity and pointing to the success of the country's
government, US analyst Irina Tsukerman told Trend .
She stated that restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
opened the way to South Caucasus integration and the possibility of
transforming the region into a major center for commercial,
cultural, and business exchanges.
"Had Azerbaijan not acted decisively to liberate its
territories, the conflict would have continued indefinitely," the
analyst said.
Furthermore, Tsukerman stated that restoring Azerbaijan's
territorial integrity will overcome external influences that are
impeding the South Caucasus' economy.
She added that holding this parade sends a signal to those
powers that their plans to prevent this kind of cooperation did not
succeed and will never work again.
As noted by US expert and scholar on the geopolitics of Eurasia,
Peter Tase, November 8 is the most important day in the history of
modern Azerbaijan.
He emphasized that the military parade in Khankendi was
magnificent and once again demonstrated the country's military
might and the love of the Azerbaijani people for their
homeland.
The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully restored
under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and the
country's economic potential is on the rise day by day, the expert
said.
"There is no other country in Eurasia, Oceania, Africa, or the
Western Hemisphere to have accomplished in record time the
implementation of strategic infrastructure projects in regions that
were once destroyed and desecrated by the fascist armed forces of
Armenia," Tase pointed out.
He also noted that significant economic changes in the liberated
territories were achieved within weeks and months immediately after
their liberation.
According to the expert, lasting peace in the South Caucasus is
on the horizon as Azerbaijan's multicultural principles promote
regional peace and stability.
The geopolitical landscape in Europe is becoming increasingly
split, and Azerbaijan's example of being an ideal regional actor
will help mend relationships between representatives of different
nationalities, faiths, and political viewpoints, Tase
concluded.
