Military Parade In Khankendi Points To Success Of Azerbaijani Government - US Experts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The military parade held on November 8 in Azerbaijan's Khankendi city is a highly symbolic event, underscoring the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and pointing to the success of the country's government, US analyst Irina Tsukerman told Trend .

She stated that restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity opened the way to South Caucasus integration and the possibility of transforming the region into a major center for commercial, cultural, and business exchanges.

"Had Azerbaijan not acted decisively to liberate its territories, the conflict would have continued indefinitely," the analyst said.

Furthermore, Tsukerman stated that restoring Azerbaijan's territorial integrity will overcome external influences that are impeding the South Caucasus' economy.

She added that holding this parade sends a signal to those powers that their plans to prevent this kind of cooperation did not succeed and will never work again.

As noted by US expert and scholar on the geopolitics of Eurasia, Peter Tase, November 8 is the most important day in the history of modern Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the military parade in Khankendi was magnificent and once again demonstrated the country's military might and the love of the Azerbaijani people for their homeland.

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been fully restored under the visionary leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and the country's economic potential is on the rise day by day, the expert said.

"There is no other country in Eurasia, Oceania, Africa, or the Western Hemisphere to have accomplished in record time the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects in regions that were once destroyed and desecrated by the fascist armed forces of Armenia," Tase pointed out.

He also noted that significant economic changes in the liberated territories were achieved within weeks and months immediately after their liberation.

According to the expert, lasting peace in the South Caucasus is on the horizon as Azerbaijan's multicultural principles promote regional peace and stability.

The geopolitical landscape in Europe is becoming increasingly split, and Azerbaijan's example of being an ideal regional actor will help mend relationships between representatives of different nationalities, faiths, and political viewpoints, Tase concluded.

